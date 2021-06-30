Gates Foundation pledges $2.1B to advance women's leadership in healthcare + more

Listen
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $2.1 billion over the next five years to address gender equity and promote women's leadership in industries including healthcare.
The foundation will give $100 million over five years and $230 million over 10 years to accelerate women's inclusion in leadership roles, specifically focusing on health, law and economics, according to a June 30 news release.
Five things to know:
- The large commitment's goal is to combat the widening gender equity gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Unemployment for women grew by 9 million from 2019-20 and is projected to grow another 2 million in 2021. For men, unemployment is projected to decrease in 2021, according to the International Labour Organization.
- Global unemployment for women is projected to remain 13 million below its 2019 level, while male unemployment is expected to get close to its 2019 level.
- Putting women in leadership roles in the healthcare sector will improve women's health overall by ensuring their voices are heard when decisions are being made.
- "There are 225 COVID-19 task forces in 137 countries, but only 24 percent of the people serving on them are women," Melinda French Gates said in a blog post. "The only way to choose a different future is to guarantee that women are in the rooms where pivotal decisions get made."