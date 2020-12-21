Future of Healthcare Facilities: Adaptability, Scalability and Equity – Are Fundamental Shifts Occurring?

How much investment in healthcare facilities is too much? Is the healthcare system capable of handling a pandemic on its own? Are there opportunities to make decisions as part of a larger ecosystem where competitors become collaborators? Are there strategies to create a safer, healthier environment for healthcare providers? Can elective procedures take place during a pandemic? Can rehabilitation take place during a pandemic? How are other industries adapting or evolving to serve a customer need?

The experiences we are gaining, combined with an understanding of how healthcare has changed over the past 15 years, provides an opportunity to explore and share observations about what the future of healthcare design and operations can look like: Adaptable, Scalable and Equitable.

