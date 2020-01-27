Fortune 500 is 43 years away from gender parity at CEO level

Despite gains in female CEO appointments in 2019, the Fortune 500 is still more than four decades away from reaching gender parity at the chief executive level, CNBC reported, citing data from Equilar.

Women replaced men in 12 percent of CEO transitions at Fortune 500 companies in 2019. This represents a two-fold jump in female CEO appointments from 2018, when 6 percent of open CEO roles went to women, according to the report.

While this progress is significant, it is relatively small in context. CNBC notes it would take 43 years for the Fortune 500 to reach gender parity at the CEO level at this rate. Just 6 percent of Fortune 500 companies have female CEOs, according to the report.

Read more here.

More articles on leadership and management:

A new physician-hospital relationship: 4 steps to break the status quo

The CXO of one of the world's largest hospitals won't miss this 30-minute weekly meeting

UPMC issues 154 layoff notices

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.