Former West Virginia hospital CEO dies

Samuel Nazzaro, former CEO of Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital, died Oct. 20 at age 95, according to his obituary published in The Intelligencer.

Mr. Nazzaro worked at Wheeling Hospital for nearly four decades, according to his obituary. He was appointed CEO in 1964 and stayed at the helm until his retirement in 1993.

"During his tenure as Wheeling Hospital's CEO, Sam was recognized as a pioneer in the expansion and improvement of healthcare to the citizens of the Ohio Valley," his obituary read.

"He is credited, among other things, with the vision to relocate Wheeling Hospital, now known as WVU Wheeling Hospital to its current location at Medical Park."

Mr. Nazzaro also held multiple state and national appointments during his hospital career, and he worked as a healthcare consultant following his retirement.

Most recently, Sen. Joe Manchin III recognized Mr. Nazzaro's legacy in the Senate Congressional Record during the latest congressional session, according to the obituary.

Wheeling Hospital is currently part of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine.