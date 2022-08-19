Former UT Medical Center board chair dies

William Rukeyser, former board of directors chair at Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center, died Aug. 16.

Mr. Rukeyser founded Money magazine and served as managing editor of Fortune magazine prior to his 23 years at UT Medical Center, according to a release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Under his leadership, the system expanded facilities, developed partnerships and grew programs and services, specifically for advanced heart failure and cellular therapy.

He also aided in the expansion of cancer and Alzheimer's research, the release said.

Mr. Rukeyser was known for nurturing a shared purpose and collaborative relationship between physicians and administrators, according to the release.