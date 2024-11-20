Former Steward hospitals to lose Catholic identity

Some hospitals formerly owned by Dallas-based Steward Health Care have transitioned to ownership not affiliated with the Catholic Church and will no longer follow religious doctrine on matters such as abortion and contraception, The Boston Globe reported Nov. 19.

In response, the Boston Archdiocese has requested that the Massachusetts hospitals change their names and return crosses, statues and other religious items, according to the report.

Boston Medical Center, which now owns St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Mass., and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., plans to rename the hospitals following a transition period.

Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital assumed operations of Holy Family Hospital's Haverhill and Methuen campuses on Oct. 1. It is also considering renaming these hospitals and returning religious items, The Globe reported.

Providence, R.I.-based Brown University Health, which owns St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Mass., is willing to maintain Catholic identity and abide by Catholic doctrine on medical treatment. The system, which was recently rebranded from Lifespan, is in the process of working out an arrangement with the Fall River Archdiocese.

The Boston Archdiocese had previously asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Lopez to enforce a 2010 contract to require the hospitals to either adhere to Catholic doctrine or let go of their names and religious items, according to The Globe. Mr. Lopez approved the sales to new ownership in September but excluded the 2010 agreement.

Mr. Lopez also approved language that the archdiocese and new owners would negotiate name changes and return items "as promptly as practicable without being sued," according to the report.