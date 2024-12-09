Former Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO dies

William (Bill) Bradel, former president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare, died Nov. 13 after a decade-long struggle with early onset Alzheimer's disease, according to his obituary published by the Capital Gazette.

Mr. Bradel joined NAH in 2006 as president and CEO of Flagstaff Medical Center. His last day with the organization was in October 2014, about one year after he became NAH's president and CEO.

Throughout his healthcare career, Mr. Bradel held various roles, including COO of St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, CEO of Sacred Heart Hospital in Cumberland, Md., and COO of Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md., according to his obituary.

"His true kindness, gentleness, and love touched everyone who knew him," the obituary said. "Even his caregivers remarked what a sweet man he was even as his disease progressed. Bill always put his family first, with his role as dad being the most cherished."

