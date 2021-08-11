Former Buffalo General Hospital exec dies at 72

Listen
Otis Nelson Glover Jr., who served as an executive at Buffalo (N.Y.) General Hospital for 13 years, has died at age 72, according to an Aug. 9 Buffalo News report.
Four details:
- He served as the assistant vice president for corporate community relations and strategic partnerships at Buffalo General in the 1980s and 1990s, where he was responsible for external capital development, community projects, government affairs and corporate diversity.
- He helped to set up several health initiatives for women and older adults, as well as a minority men's health initiative.
- He received the President's Award from the National Association of Health Services Executives in 1999.
- Mr. Glover died Aug. 3 at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in Buffalo at age 72.