Federal commission spotlights gender disparities in STEM: 6 takeaways

Women are outnumbered and underpaid in government science, technology, engineering and math jobs, a federal report found.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's special topics annual report, released July 13, zeroed in on women in STEM, combining data sets from multiple federal sources. The data used was from 2019.

Six takeaways from the report:

Less than 30 percent of federal STEM workers are women.

Less than 26 percent of federal STEM leadership roles are held by women.

Women in federal research jobs are paid $4,300 per year less than men, on average.

Men earn more than women in science, engineering and math roles, but women make an average of $2,000 more in technology, as they hold a disproportionate share of leadership roles in that sector.

Women with a doctorate expect a salary of $75,000, while men with a doctorate expect $100,000.

Fourteen percent of female federal STEM workers filed equality complaints in 2019, including harassment complaints.

Read the full report here.