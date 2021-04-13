Fauci explains what the pause on the J&J vaccine means: 6 details

Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an April 13 White House briefing that the FDA recommended a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, so they can investigate how six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder that resulted in one death, according to an April 13 report published by CNBC.

Six things to know about the pause:

Dr. Fauci said the FDA and CDC want to see if there are "common denominators among the women who were involved."



The blood clotting disorder is known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST.



The pause will allow physicians to be aware of how to treat CVST. Blood clots are normally treated with a blood thinner called heparin, but it can be dangerous in cases of CVST.



Out of the 6.9 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, six are known to have developed blood clots.



Dr. Fauci said the pause could last from a matter of days to a few weeks.



The CDC will meet with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on April 14 to further review the cases.

