Fauci explains what the pause on the J&J vaccine means: 6 details
Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an April 13 White House briefing that the FDA recommended a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, so they can investigate how six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder that resulted in one death, according to an April 13 report published by CNBC.
Six things to know about the pause:
- Dr. Fauci said the FDA and CDC want to see if there are "common denominators among the women who were involved."
- The blood clotting disorder is known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST.
- The pause will allow physicians to be aware of how to treat CVST. Blood clots are normally treated with a blood thinner called heparin, but it can be dangerous in cases of CVST.
- Out of the 6.9 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, six are known to have developed blood clots.
- Dr. Fauci said the pause could last from a matter of days to a few weeks.
- The CDC will meet with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on April 14 to further review the cases.
