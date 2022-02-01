Facing an uphill battle, Biden's FDA commissioner pick makes ethical concessions

Robert Califf, MD, President Joe Biden's pick for FDA commissioner, has committed to making ethical concessions after lawmakers raised concerns about his financial ties to life science companies, The Hill reported Jan. 31.

In a Jan. 27 letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Dr. Califf promised not to work or seek compensation from any drug or medical device companies for four years after his tenure if selected as commissioner. He also pledged to divest himself from business with which he had a previous working relationship for four years.

"I believe it is important to reassure the public at the outset that the previous positions will not bias or influence any of my decision-making on behalf of the agency," Dr. Califf wrote in the letter.

Dr. Califf faces concerns about his previous role at Alphabet and investments in life science companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance and Amgen, among others.

Ms. Warren's spokesperson said she plans to support Dr. Califf's nomination.

Read Dr. Califf's letter here.