Dr. Hugh Long, who led New Orleans hospital board, dies in snowmobile accident

Hugh Long, PhD, a longtime Tulane University professor who served on New Orleans-based Touro Infirmary hospital's governing board, died March 2 in a snowmobile accident in Yellowstone National Park, according to nola.com.

He was 82.

Dr. Long joined the Tulane faculty in the late 1960s and was a longtime professor of health policy and management.

"Hugh was a major contributor to the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and to the university and was known as an excellent colleague to the many faculty and researchers with whom he worked," the university said in a statement. "He was, especially, a devoted instructor and mentor to thousands of students."

Among his contributions at Tulane, the university said, was helping to establish the hospital administration program housed in the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. He also held appointments in Tulane's School of Law and the A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Outside of Tulane, Dr. Long served on — and formerly led — Touro Infirmary's governing board. During his tenure, the hospital implemented its first electronic medical system, completed the $3.1 million Family Birthing Center and opened the Prytania Imaging Center, Manny Linares, Touro Infirmary's president and CEO, said, according to nola.com.

Dr. Long also served on the board of trustees of New Orleans-based LCMC Health and was a key player in Touro Infirmary joining LCMC Health, said LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn, according to nola.com.

"He understood healthcare, and it's complicated," Mr. Feirn said, according to the report. "He was a great asset, and he truly loved it. … I think he was sort of living what he taught."

Additionally, Dr. Long was a former member of Congress's Medicare Payment Advisory Commission and former chair of the Medicare Geographic Classification Review Board.