Dartmouth Health CEO Dr. Joanne Conroy reveals 4 leadership guideposts 

Joanne Conroy, MD, the CEO of Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, revealed Aug. 1 to the NH Business Review that she keeps four guideposts in mind when leading: authenticity, integrity, responsibility and commitment.

Her first leadership goal post is authenticity, saying that in any relationship, business or not, authenticity is essential.



"You just need to be authentic with people, which sometimes means being honest in a very positive way, but just being as honest and straightforward as you can and respecting the individual," she told the paper.

In terms of integrity, she said that she is always open regarding her commitments and her responsibility to others. Similarly, she values responsibility, especially when it comes to owning up for mistakes and recognizing where you can improve.

Her final tenet reflects her commitment to healthcare as an industry.

"We're in this because we are committed to something bigger than ourselves," she said. "It's not a personal or financial gain that drives us; it is taking care of other people, creating a healthcare system that works for both providers and patients; it is being committed to the big picture. And that's actually what keeps people going."