CVS Health names new chief medical officer, senior VP

CVS Health May 3 named Sree Chaguturu, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer and Sheryl Burke as the company's senior vice president of corporate social responsibility.

Dr. Chaguturu will be responsible for advancing clinical quality standards, increasing access to care, improving patient outcomes and reducing overall healthcare costs. He will have direct oversight for the CVS Health Medical Affairs organization spanning Aetna, CVS Caremark, CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic, women's health and genomics, patient safety, health equity and data and analytics, according to a CVS Health news release.

Dr. Chaguturu was previously chief medical officer for CVS Caremark, the company's pharmacy benefits management arm. Prior to joining CVS, he was chief population health officer at Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

"Since joining CVS Health in 2019, Sree has been an influential and respected clinical leader, serving as a trusted adviser for clients, members, and colleagues," CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch said. "He played a critical role in the company’s pandemic response, including leading Return Ready, our employer COVID-19 testing and vaccination offering."



Ms. Burke most recently served as senior vice president of cross-enterprise strategic innovation at CVS Health. She will advance the company's Healthy 2030 ESG strategy, which leverages the company's strengths to push for health equity and sustainability, according to a May 2 company news release.