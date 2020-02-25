Coronavirus fears present threat to Trump campaign

The negative effect of the coronavirus threat on the stock market could also be a threat to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, according to media reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1,000 points Feb. 24, according to Politico and The Washington Post, which led many officials to worry about what that might mean for President Trump during an election year. One Republican who spoke anonymously to Politico said White House officials have been modeling the potential effects of a coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Anything bad for the stock market is seen as bad for President Trump's campaign; however, the current consensus is still optimistic. Advisers told the publications the White House is not concerned and believes the market will bounce back.

Read more in Politico here.

Read more in The Washington Post here.

