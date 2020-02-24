Washington hospital makes first update to CEO job description in 10 years

Board members of Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., agreed to update its job description for hospital CEO after nearly a decade, according to Peninsula Daily News.

The proposed change will "call out some of the major duties and responsibilities that have evolved since the last time that this job description was updated approximately a decade ago," the hospital's chief human resources officer Jennifer Burkhardt said, according to the newspaper.



The proposed job description revamp comes as Olympic Medical Center's CEO Eric Lewis plans to retire May 1. Mr. Lewis became CEO in 2006. As board leaders search for a successor, they wanted to update what attributes they seek in a candidate that better reflect the needs of the current healthcare environment.



It's not uncommon for organizations to wait until a position opens to update a job description. One survey found only 25 percent of human resources leaders updated job descriptions annually. However, the Employers Council, a consulting firm, suggests updating job descriptions on a regular basis, either semiannually or annually, or when there is a significant change in responsibilities.



