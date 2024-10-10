'Camaraderie and connection' act as shields, Sutter Health CEO says

For healthcare workers, caring for others can sometimes lead to a belief that one needs to be strong and capable at all times, Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, wrote in an Oct. 10 LinkedIn post.

"But in reality, it's when we reach out to and support or get support from others that we're the strongest," Mr. Thomas wrote. "Camaraderie and connection act like protective shields against feelings of loneliness and hopelessness."

Mr. Thomas emphasized the value of mental healthcare in honor of World Mental Health Day, adding that he works to create an environment where it is encouraged to seek help when needed.

"I want to encourage everyone to prioritize their wellbeing and stay connected — to both accept help and give it," he wrote.

Other hospital and health system executives have recently highlighted the importance of healthcare workforce well-being in conversations with Becker's.

Workforce well-being is one of the five tenets in Northwestern Medicine's 10-year strategic plan, Howard Chrisman, MD, CEO of the Chicago-based system, said.

"Our job is to create confidence in our organization so that when you come in here, when you enter our doors, we've got you," Dr. Chrisman said. "We are going to take care of you. We can't get there if our workforce doesn't also feel that we care for them."

Other systems have created roles focusing on well-being, such as New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health. The system's new position is called the employee engagement and well-being manager, Chief Human Resources Officer Lauren De Simon Johnson said.

"This person focuses solely on wellness programs, like our employee health management platform and 'Wellness Wednesdays,' where we offer free yoga and spinning classes," she said. "She also focuses on staff recognition events, our biggest and most prominent being our annual President's Award Program."