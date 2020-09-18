California hospital board settles misconduct allegations with member

The board of directors of El Camino Healthcare District in Mountain View, Calif., reached a settlement with one of its members who faced allegations of misconduct, according to the Mountain View Voice.

In July, the board opened an investigation into complaints against member Julia Miller. The complaints accused Ms. Miller of acting unprofessionally and disrespectfully toward hospital staff during a June board meeting. No details of the complaints, which hospital officials said were made verbally, were made public.

Ms. Miller said she objects to the investigation and denies the allegations.

At a Sept. 10 board meeting, Board Chair Gary Kalbach said the committee had reached an agreement with Ms. Miller to resolve the investigation, according to the Mountain View Voice. Ms. Miller agreed to drop an oversight role as the liaison to the hospital district's community benefit advisory council as part of the resolution.

