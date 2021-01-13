Bosses may become less authoritative, more emotionally aware: WSJ

The incoming wave of bosses may be more emotionally capable and collaboration-fostering than the more dictatorial and rigid bosses of the past, reported The Wall Street Journal.

As tasks like auditing and expense report approvals get automated away and direct reports increase, bosses' roles will focus more on helping employees navigate through their company and providing them emotional support than issuing direct orders, the Journal reported.

"The line, 'Because I said so' is pretty much extinct," Joseph Fuller, professor of management practice at Harvard Business School, told the Journal.

Bosses will also become more responsible for convincing workers of their company's good moral standing, like explaining their company's record on fossil fuel consumption, the Journal reported.

These new expectations will mean companies will look to promote employees with good social skills to managerial positions, Mr. Fuller told the Journal.



More articles on leadership and management:

CEO says supply shortage forced Baystate Health to stop vaccinating employees

Corner Office: Henry Ford Health System exec says she's driven by golden rule

Former hospital CEO tapped as Detroit's lead public health nurse

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.