Bloomberg's only campaign ad is about health insurance

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is airing one TV ad for his presidential run, and the focus is health insurance, The Washington Post's Paige Winfield Cunningham reports.

The ad has aired in 26 states. It underscores the Democrat's support for the ACA, and improvements made to health and insurance coverage during his mayorship. The report notes, however, that strides in insurance coverage made during Mr. Bloomberg's tenure were due partly to the ACA, rather than his own policies.

In the past six weeks, the Bloomberg campaign has spent more than $100 million on advertising, far above the $28 million spent by the leading Democratic candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., over the past year, according to the report.

Read more on Mr. Bloomberg's healthcare plan here and more about his views here.

