Biden taps former NIH director, OSTP deputy for top science roles

President Joe Biden has named two people to White House posts after Eric Lander, PhD, his top science adviser, announced his resignation.

Alondra Nelson, PhD, will serve as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Francis Collins, MD, PhD, will serve as science adviser to President Biden and co-chair of President Biden's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology "until permanent leadership is nominated and confirmed," according to a Feb. 16 White House news release.

"These appointments will allow OSTP and the president's science and technology agenda to move seamlessly forward under proven leadership," the release said.

Dr. Nelson is the inaugural deputy director for science and society in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

A physician-geneticist, Dr. Collins served as director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, making him the longest-serving presidentially appointed NIH director. He stepped down from the NIH director role last year.

Dr. Lander announced his resignation amid reports of his bullying and mistreatment of colleagues, Politico reported Feb. 7.