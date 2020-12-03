Biden narrows picks to lead HHS, FDA

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has emerged as a front-runner to be President-elect Joe Biden's choice as secretary of HHS, sources told Politico.

Ms. Raimondo's rise to a top pick for the role comes as New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is no longer a leading candidate for HHS secretary, according to Politico. Ms. Grisham reportedly recently turned down an offer from President-elect Biden's staff to run the Interior Department, which sources told Politico hurt her candidacy for HHS secretary and other jobs in the administration.

Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, a co-chair of the COVID-19 advisory board President-elect Biden appointed, is also a top candidate for HHS secretary.

President-elect Biden is expected to announce his pick for HHS secretary next week.

David Kessler, MD, another co-chair of the COVID-19 advisory board, may be chosen to lead the Food and Drug Administration, sources told Bloomberg. President-elect Biden reportedly is also considering Joshua Sharfstein, MD, a former FDA official, for the role.



