CommonSpirit’s Q2 revenue by region 

Chicago-based CommonSpirit recorded total revenue of $10.5 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up from $10.1 billion during the same period last year.

The 138-hospital system reported an operating income of $2 million (0% operating margin) for the three months ended Dec. 31, down from an operating income of $135 million (1.3% margin) during the same period last year.

Below is CommonSpirit’s operating revenue by region for the second quarters of 2026 and 2025.

Note: Figures are adjusted to normalize the California Provider Fee Program net income.

California

2026: $3.3 billion

2025: $3.4 billion

Central

2026: $2.6 billion

2025: $2.1 billion

South

2026: $1.7 billion

2025: $1.6 billion

Northwest

2026: $1.4 billion

2025: $1.3 billion

Mountain

2026: $1.1 billion

2025: $965 million