Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire Hathaway venture seeking new CEO

Haven CEO Atul Gawande, MD, aims to step back from the day-to-day operations of the company and become chairman, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The venture — a collaboration between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase — hired Dr. Gawande as its first CEO in 2018. However, since then the company has made relatively few revelations and Dr. Gawande now wants to focus on his policy and advocacy work. According to the report, Haven is already looking for a new CEO and could still change its leadership structure.



Dr. Gawande has a background as a clinician, best-selling author and Boston-based Harvard University professor. However, he did not have experience in health insurance or running a company. WSJ reported, "Dr. Gawande chose a gradual approach of testing ideas at smaller scale first" and his lack of experience "may have led to stumbles in the venture's efforts to craft transformative programs."



Since its launch, Haven has developed pilot projects to test health benefits including one with 30,000 JPMorgan employees who received the option for a flat cost of healthcare services. It has also built data systems that examine healthcare tendencies of employees at the companies.



More articles on health IT:

The IT projects 12 health system execs will put on hold due to the pandemic

How many hospital beds Epic, Cerner, Meditech, Allscripts won & lost in 2019

HCA launches $25M innovation fund

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.