After a bad joke, women retain more likability than men, study finds

A person's gender may play a significant role in how well they recover from a bad joke, according to a September study published in Science Direct.

For the study, researchers from New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University asked doctoral students to rate a fictional male or female character based on their likability, humor, competence, mistake magnitude and attractiveness after a bad joke is made.

Four study insights:

The study found that women were perceived more favorably than men in all five categories.



The findings are based on stereotypes people have about women and their role in nurturing and building connections with co-workers. After a bad joke, co-workers may assume the women had good intentions and were trying to connect.



After men tell a bad joke, they are perceived as trying to make themselves look good as they assert themselves.



When study participants were told the woman was telling jokes to make herself look better, she was rated just as poorly as her male counterpart.









