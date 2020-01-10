Adventist laying off 46 employees in California

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health is outsourcing 46 jobs in Bakersfield and Tehachapi, effective March 7, according to The Bakersfield Californian.

The health system plans to lay off 33 janitorial, maintenance and security workers in Bakersfield, Calif., as well as 13 more in Tehachapi, Calif.

But Adventist Health spokeswoman Judy Leach stressed that the jobs are still staying local and that the move is about transitioning to an operating model under which companies' core functions are aligned with hospital services.

Affected employees will become employed by Jones Lange LaSalle, Crothall Healthcare or Allied Universal Security Services, Systems and Solutions, but remain workers at Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospitals.

"We're collaborating with JLL and others to ensure we're aligning specific functions with core competencies of organizations," Ms. Leach told Becker's Hospital Review. "This work we're doing is fully reflecting the opportunity to best care for our communities and patients by ensuring the best possible service available."

She said Adventist Health is also working with Jones Lange LaSalle, Crothall Healthcare or Allied Universal Security Services, Systems and Solutions at other health system locations.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 12:57 p.m. Central Standard Time Jan. 10.

