75+ Nobel Prize winners urge senators to reject RFK Jr.'s HHS nomination

Over 75 Nobel Prize winners have signed a letter urging U.S. senators to reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as HHS Secretary, The New York Times reported Dec. 9.

The letter, obtained by the news outlet, marks the first time in recent memory that Nobel laureates have come together to oppose a cabinet nominee.

The signatories, which include 1993 Nobel laureate Richard Roberts, Ph.D., argue that Mr. Kennedy's views on public health and science make him unqualified to lead an agency with vast influence over American healthcare. Dr. Roberts, who helped draft the letter, expressed concern over Mr. Kennedy's longstanding criticisms of science and mainstream medicine.

"These political attacks on science are very damaging," he told the Times. "You have to stand up and protect it."

Mr. Kennedy has faced significant criticism for his views on vaccines, including claims that have been widely debunked by the medical community. He has also promoted other unfounded conspiracy theories including claims linking the HIV virus to environmental causes and alleging that COVID-19 selectively targeted certain ethnic groups.

According to the letter, the signatories said the appointment would jeopardize the U.S.' global leadership in health sciences.

Mr. Kennedy's healthcare platform, however, also includes some ideas that have gained attention. For example, he has called for addressing the chronic disease epidemic in the U.S., which costs more than $1 trillion annually. Mr. Kennedy has also proposed declaring a national emergency for chronic diseases, focusing on prevention and addressing factors like food additives and environmental risks.

However, his critics argue that his simplistic approach to complex issues, such as his stance on chronic disease and vaccine safety, could harm public health rather than improve it. The letter from Nobel laureates emphasized the importance of a leader who can work with the scientific community and not against it.

If confirmed, Mr. Kennedy would lead a department with a $1.8 trillion budget in 2024.