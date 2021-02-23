7 public health official resignations this year

Several of this year's U.S. public health official resignations have involved the transition from former President Donald Trump's administration to President Joe Biden's administration.

Here are seven resignations:

1. Jerome Adams, MD, resigned Jan. 20 as the nation's surgeon general at the request of President Biden.

2. Alexander Azar submitted his resignation as HHS Secretary to former President Donald Trump Jan. 12. He left his role Jan. 20.

3. Caroline Johnson, MD, deputy health commissioner of Philadelphia's health department, resigned Jan. 31 amid COVID-19 vaccine site data privacy concerns.

4. Elinore McCance-Katz, MD, PhD, resigned from her role in the HHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. She wrote in a Jan. 7 statement that she had planned to stay until the change in administrations took place, but she changed her plans after rioters supporting former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds Jan. 6.

5. Jared Moskowitz, who oversees Florida's COVID-19 response, is resigning, citing his desire to spend more time with his family.

6. Gary Pace, MD, is resigning as Lake County's public health officer in California. In a Feb. 19 statement, he said his last day will likely be in mid-April, and he is returning to clinical practice.

7. Moncef Slaoui, PhD, head of Operation Warp Speed, submitted his resignation in January at the request of President Biden's team.

More articles on leadership and management:

Children's Minnesota appoints most diverse board to date

Senate hearings for HHS, surgeon general this week: 8 things to know

How hospitals are preparing for future public health crises

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.