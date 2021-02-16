Florida official overseeing pandemic response is stepping down

Jared Moskowitz, who oversees Florida's COVID-19 response, is resigning, according to The Hill.

Mr. Moskowitz, director of the state's emergency management division, confirmed the news Feb. 15, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that he will formally submit his resignation Feb. 16 and will leave April 30. At that time, he said he expects the state will be moving on to vaccinate a broader population of residents.

"My kids are 7 and 4. When I started this job, they were 5 and 2," he told USA Today's Florida Capital Bureau's Florida Capital Bureau. "I've been in this job for 50 percent of my younger one's life."

Mr. Moskowitz was appointed as director of the state's emergency management division in January 2019. He also served as a state representative from 2012 to 2019.

During a news conference Feb. 15, the governor praised Mr. Moskowitz's work and said Kevin Guthrie, deputy director of emergency management, will replace him when he leaves, according to The Hill.

More articles on leadership and management:

Dignity Health hospital apologizes for vaccinating educators ahead of county's schedule

Former Ascension St. Vincent hospital CEO dies

'Race and place matter a lot for health outcomes,' Biden health equity task force chair says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.