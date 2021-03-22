6 HHS picks under new secretary Xavier Becerra

President Joe Biden's HHS under newly confirmed secretary Xavier Becerra is bringing on several new hires, according to Politico Pulse.

Here are six new leaders to know:

1. Kristina Schake was brought on as Mr. Becerra's counselor for strategic communications. Ms. Schake, who served as former first lady Michelle Obama's communications chief, will direct HHS' public education campaign around response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Politico Pulse.

2. Sarah Lovenheim, who worked for Mr. Becerra when he was attorney general of California, was chosen as the top spokesperson for HHS.

3. Jonathan Warsh, former Michigan deputy Medicaid director, was tapped as a senior policy adviser for the pandemic response.

4. Barbara McGarey was chosen as deputy general counsel.

5. Rebecca Haffajee, PhD, former health professor at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, was chosen as principal deputy assistant secretary for planning and evaluation.

6. Stephanie Psaki, PhD, former director of Girl Innovation Research and Learning Center at the Population Council, was chosen as a senior adviser on human rights and gender in the HHS global affairs office. She is the sister of White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

