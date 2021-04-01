4 recent hospital CEOs in the headlines
From vaccine scandals to seeking to tackle health and wellness issues in the communities they serve, hospital CEOs have been making news headlines across the U.S.
Four hospital CEOs that have been in headlines this week:
- California hospital CEO: Staff, patients endangered by 'mental health crisis' in community
The CEO of Crescent City, Calif.-based Sutter Coast Hospital has called out the county's Department of Health and Human Services and the sheriff's office for contributing to a local mental health crisis, according to a March 24 article published in Wild Rivers Outpost.
- 'Not on our watch': Atrium CEO tells Senate how his system is tackling health disparities
The CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health testified to a U.S. Senate Committee on March 25 that the public and private sector need to collectively adopt a "not on our watch" approach to addressing healthcare disparities.
- Loretto Hospital CEO suspended amid vaccine controversy
The president and CEO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago will be suspended for two weeks without pay amid reports he authorized the hospital to vaccinate 72 restaurant, housekeeping and hotel support personnel at Trump Tower, the Chicago Tribune reported March 29.
- New York City hospital CEO assures patients it's safe to seek preventive care
Coney Island Hospital's CEO took on the role just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she is urging patients to go back to get their preventive care, according to a March 23 article published by Brooklyn Paper.
