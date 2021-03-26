New York City hospital CEO assures patients it's safe to seek preventive care

Coney Island Hospital's CEO took on the role just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she is urging patients to go back to get their preventive care, according to a March 23 article published by Brooklyn Paper.

Svetlana Lipyanskaya became NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island's first permanent female CEO Jan. 4, 2020, in an area that would go on to have some of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the city.

As the vaccine rolls out, Ms. Lipyanskaya is concerned that people are still hesitant about getting their primary care. Since they are not going in to seek medical attention earlier, the people who do come into the hospital tend to be much sicker, she said.

Ms. Lipyanskaya said she wanted the public to know it's safe to go back to their primary care physician and to get the much-needed tests that have been put off, because "it's much better for you to get care now when you can do it safely than to wait and then have a very acute episode and then be sick."

"I run a hospital, but my goal is to keep people out of the hospital," Ms. Lipyanskaya said.

