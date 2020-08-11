4 hospital chiefs join band of New York CEOs pledging to hire 100,000 from underrepresented communities

The CEOs of NewYork-Presbyterian, Mount Sinai Health System, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Montefiore Medicine join 23 CEOs of the largest employers in the New York area as members of the New York Jobs CEO Council.

The council aims initially to hire 100,000 early-career New Yorkers from low-income and Black, Latinx and Asian communities by 2030. To do so, the council is collaborating with the City University of New York to support student learning and the development of in-demand career pathways.

Health system members include:

Steven Corwin, MD, CEO, NewYork-Presbyterian

Kenneth Davis, MD, president and CEO, Mount Sinai Health System

Craig Thompson, MD, president and CEO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Philip Ozuah, MD, PhD, CEO, Montefiore Medicine

Other business leaders included on the council include Jamie Dimon, CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase; Larry Fink, CEO and chairman of BlackRock; and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

"COVID-19 has laid bare the many longstanding health disparities in our communities, and dismantling them will require meaningful efforts from all of us," said Dr. Corwin. "We know that economic stability is a key part of caring for one's health, and the NY Jobs CEO Council will play an essential role in ensuring New Yorkers are prepared to thrive in the workplace of the future."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.