4 healthcare companies with most innovative boards: Fortune

Four healthcare companies have been featured on Fortune's Modern Board 25 — a list of companies with the most forward-thinking boards.

The debut list from Fortune, released April 19, features 25 companies from the S&P 500 that have the most innovative boards of directors. To score each company, Fortune worked with the Diligent Institute, the research arm and think tank of software company Diligent, to consider the expertise of board members; their diversity, including age, gender and race; as well as the tenure of independent directors. The environmental, social governance plans of the boards were also analyzed to evaluate how modern each company's strategies were.

Here are the four healthcare companies that made the list in order of their position in the ranking:





3. Walgreens Boots Alliance





7. Anthem





13. CVS Health





23. Bristol-Myers Squibb