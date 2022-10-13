4 exercises for executives feeling fearful

Leaders, including those in healthcare, have a lot on their plates, including a shifting workforce, a terse political environment, economic uncertainty and an uptick in violence. For many executives, Harvard Business Review reports, these factors culminate in a rarely discussed emotion: fear.

In an Oct. 12 article for the Review, Sabina Nawaz, a CEO coach with experience advising Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, said "nearly every" executive she coaches is experiencing fear.

Fear can affect executives' ability to do their jobs, according to Ms. Nawaz. It can delay action, halt innovation and cause unproductive conflict-avoidance.

Ms. Nawaz shared four exercises to help executives overcome fear and start leading boldly.

Visibly position fears against facts.

Draw two columns. On one side, list items that are diminishing or scarce, like budget cuts, and on the other, list items that are stable, such as your team's strengths. Visibly positioning the good versus the bad can help you view a situation more objectively, rather than allowing fear to define your organization's situation.

Take one action each week to broaden your interactions.

It can be easy to feel stuck when you are staying stagnant, whether in your environment or the people you interact with day to day. Make an effort to involve people outside your typical circle in your decision-making.

Identify the next step forward, then take it.

Fear can be immobilizing. Identify one small action to propel your project forward rather than trying to grapple with an often overwhelming bigger picture.

Take 15 minutes to zero in on what you have been avoiding.

Make time on your calendar to focus on a task about which you have been experiencing anxiety. Shut down all other distractions and write or type out three columns: best-case scenario, worst-case scenario and the current situation. Identify factors that would lead to each outcome — you may realize continuing to avoid the situation is more likely to result in failure than acting on it, according to Ms. Nawaz.