4 CEOs vie for new job at Florida health system

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System's board has selected four finalists in the search for a new president and CEO.

The health system's board said March 23 that it completed the first round of interviews with candidates and is inviting four of them for in-person interviews in the coming weeks. The finalists for the position are:

Jonathan Curtright, CEO of Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care





William Jackson Jr., MD, president and CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System





Edward Jimenez, CEO of Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands Hospital





Scott Wester, former president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Mr. Wester accepted a new executive position with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in February.

The next CEO of Memorial Healthcare System will step into the role after Aurelio M. Fernandez III retires as president and CEO at the end of April.