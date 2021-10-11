3 strategies for leading with gender equity in mind

Women have been detrimentally affected by the pandemic economically, with women's workforce participation reaching its lowest point in decades. Here are three ways companies can adjust culture to encourage gender equity in the workplace, Harvard Business Review reported Oct. 11.

Challenge norms about flexible working

Flexible working policies can greatly help women to stay in the workforce, but ensure that they are not seen as solely "women's programs." Explicitly offering flexible working programs to all staff can help destigmatize them.

Shift work-from-home stigma

If women work from home more than their counterparts, they may get less face time with managers. This could lead to women and others who work from home to fall behind for promotions and pay raises. Companies then should frequently analyze promotion rates between in-person and virtual workers to ensure there are no disparities.

Hire modern leaders

Companies should prioritize hiring and promoting leaders with 21st century mindsets and appreciation for gender equity. Leaders with skills in empathy, humility and inclusivity are important for driving organizations forward while actively considering equality.