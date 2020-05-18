3 healthcare policy views that haven't changed during the pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought several health-related changes to Americans' lives, some of their long-held beliefs surrounding healthcare haven't changed, according to a survey from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project cited by USA Today.

Here are three healthcare policy views that haven't changed during the pandemic, according to the survey that fielded answers from more than 6,300 Americans between April 29 and May 6:

1. Roughly half (51 percent) of Americans surveyed said they agree that government-run healthcare should be provided to all residents, down one percentage point from February.

2. Sixty-three percent of Americans said they agree health insurance should be subsidized for low-income people who aren't in Medicare or Medicaid programs. That's only down two percentage points from February.



3. Opinions haven't changed widely by party line either. Sixty-nine percent of Democrats said all Americans should receive government-run health insurance, up from 68 percent in February. Thirty percent of Republicans said the same in the most recent survey, compared with 33 percent in February.

Read the full report here.

More articles on leadership:

Selfless leadership during a pandemic: 3 actions for CEOs

Corner Office: WellSpan CEO Roxanna Gapstur on finding a better way to cut healthcare disparities

8 common missteps women face in negotiations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.