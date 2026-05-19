25 CEO, president job openings at large health systems

Large health systems are seeking executives for CEO and president roles across hospitals, behavioral health facilities and regional markets nationwide.

Below are job listings active as of May 19 on the career sites of St. Louis-based Ascension, which operates about 90 hospitals; Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, which has more than 2,200 care sites in 24 states; and King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, one of the nation’s largest hospital operators.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

CEO

1. Ascension is seeking a senior vice president and market CEO for Wisconsin.

2. Dover Behavioral Health System in Dover, Del., is seeking a CEO.

3. Cornerstone Regional Hospital in Edinburg, Texas, is seeking a CEO.

4. Wellstone Regional Hospital in Jeffersonville, Ind., is seeking a CEO.

5. Brentwood Behavioral Healthcare in Flowood, Miss., is seeking a CEO.

6. The Brook Hospital – KMI in Louisville, Ky., is seeking a CEO.

7. Northwest Texas Behavioral Health in Amarillo, Texas, is seeking a CEO.

8. Peachford Hospital in Atlanta is seeking a CEO.

9. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla., is seeking a CEO.

10. North Star Behavioral Health in Anchorage, Alaska, is seeking a CEO.

11. Southeast Behavioral Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo., is seeking a CEO.

12. Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services in Aiken, S.C., is seeking a CEO.

13. Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center in Washington, D.C., is seeking a CEO.

14. The Pavilion Behavioral Health System in Champaign, Ill., is seeking a CEO.

15. Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., is seeking a CEO.

16. Sierra Vista Hospital in Sacramento, Calif., is seeking a CEO.

President

17. Ascension Seton Cedar Park (Texas) is seeking a president.

18. Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County in St. Johns, Fla., is seeking a president.

19. CommonSpirit Health is seeking a hospital president for its Holy Cross Hospital campuses in West Jordan and West Valley City, Utah.

20. CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Neb., is seeking a president.

21. St. Gabriel’s in Little Falls, Minn., is seeking a president.

22. CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, Neb., is seeking a president.

23. Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center in Merced, Calif., is seeking a president.

24. Dignity Health Medical Group is seeking a market president of physician enterprise for its North State market, based in Redding, Calif.

25. Dignity Health is seeking a market president for its Central Valley market, based in Bakersfield, Calif.

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