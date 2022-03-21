16 healthcare-related companies with diversity transparency

Several healthcare companies are among the list of U.S organizations that have openly disclosed their data on racial and gender representation, "meeting the gold standard for transparency," reported Bloomberg March 21.

Through analyzing EEO-1 forms, documents that provide detail on diversity across different levels of an organization, Bloomberg revealed which companies are pledging transparency and which are actually improving their diversity measures. While EEO-1 forms must be submitted to the government, they're more often being made public in the name of accountability.

Here are 16 healthcare companies, or tech companies with healthcare arms, from the 86 members of the S&P 100 that have released EEO-1 data publicly over the years. The frequency that they've released data though has varied.

Companies that released data every year from 2018 to 2020:

Alphabet



Biogen



CVS Health



Medtronic



Merck



Microsoft

Companies that released data for two years between 2018 and 2020:

Amazon



Apple



Oracle

Companies that only released data for 2020: