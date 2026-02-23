Penn Medicine raises operating margin to 2.8% in H1 

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System recorded an operating income of $189.4 million (2.8% operating margin) in the first half of fiscal 2026, up from an operating income of $117 million (2% margin) during the same period last year, according to its Feb. 20 financial report.

The system reported total operating revenue of $6.8 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, up from $5.8 billion during the same period last year. Net patient service revenue was $5.7 billion, up from $5 billion during the same period last year. Other operating revenue was $1.1 billion, up from $847.9 million.

Total operating expenses were $6.3 billion in the first two quarters of 2026, up from $5.4 billion during the same period last year. Salaries, wages and employee benefits totaled $3.3 billion, up from $3 billion last year. Supplies and service expenses totaled $2.7 billion, up from $2.3 billion. Malpractice expenses were $125 million, up from $69.1 million last year.

Penn Medicine’s results for fiscal 2026 include Doylestown (Pa.) Health. The system acquired the 245-bed teaching hospital on April 1, 2025.

The seven-hospital system reported a net income of $554.4 million in the first half of 2026, up from $298.9 million during the same period last year.