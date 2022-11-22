15 health executives named 'most influential women in corporate America'

The magazine WomenInc. has named 118 executives the most influential women in corporate America. Fifteen health executives are among them.

To determine the awardees, WomenInc.'s editorial board along with community leaders in academia and business reviewed 500 candidates' corporate sector influence, career growth, community outreach and recognition. Read more about the methodology in the magazine's Nov. 22 news release.

The following 15 executives from health insurance, pharmaceutical, biomedical manufacturing and healthcare companies were named to WomenInc.'s list.

Gail Boudreaux, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based health insurer Elevance Health.





Wendy Carruthers, executive vice president of human resources at Boston Scientific, a Marlborough, Mass.-based biomedical and biotechnology engineering company.





Cristal Downing, executive vice president and chief communications and public affairs officer of Rahway, N.J.-based pharmaceutical company Merck.





Kathryn Fink, vice president and chief human resources officer of Kalamazoo, Mich.-based medical technology company Stryker.





Nancy Flores, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief technology officer of McKesson, an Irving, Texas-based pharmaceuticals, medical supply, health IT and care management company.





Reshma Kewalramani, MD, president and CEO of Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals.





Patricia Lewis, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer of Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth Group.





Caroline Litchfield, executive vice president and CFO of Merck.





Sarah London, CEO of St. Louis-based managed care organization Centene Corp.





Carol Lovin, MSN, enterprise executive vice president, chief integration officer and system chief of staff of Charlotte, N.C.-based health system Atrium Health.





Karen Lynch, president and CEO of Lowell, Mass.-based CVS Health.





Mary Beth Moynihan, senior vice president of market access and chief marketing officer of Boston Scientific.





Laura Schumacher, vice chairman of external affairs and chief legal officer of North Chicago-based biopharmaceutical company AbbVie.





Anne White, senior vice president of Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and president of Lilly Neuroscience.




