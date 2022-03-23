13 healthcare companies that joined the #ShowUsYourLeave campaign

Hundreds of companies have joined the #ShowUsYourLeave campaign by publicly publishing their policies on paid leave in an effort to increase transparency and raise standards. Thirteen healthcare companies have joined in according to theSkimm's database.

The U.S. is one of the few countries that does not have a federal parental leave policy, meaning employee leave is at the discretion of employers' policies. This often disproportionately affects women who take on a larger share of caregiving roles, sometimes forcing them out of the workforce. TheSkimm, a nonpartisan company geared toward millennial women, has collected and published data from companies in the private sector.

Here's what 13 healthcare company policies are:

Companies with 16 or more weeks paid leave for caregivers:

Alnylam (18 weeks for the primary caregiver and 12 for the secondary)



Cedar



Maven Clinic



Pfizer (between 15-23 weeks parental leave)



Regeneron (it offers 18-20 weeks for the birth parent and 12 weeks for the secondary caregiver)



Ro



Sanofi (16 weeks for both primary and secondary caregivers, 8-10 additional for birthing patients)



Well Health



Wheel Health

Companies with 12 weeks paid leave for caregivers:

Blue Cross NC



CHG Healthcare



Eden Health



Servier Pharmaceuticals

Take a look at the database here.