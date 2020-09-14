10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va., seeks a vice president of oncology.

2. Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio seeks a vice president of clinical operations.

3. Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.) seeks a vice president of trauma.

4. ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, seeks an associate vice president for the hospital's patient care and nursing services.

5. Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, Fla., seeks a vice president of operations.

6. The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston seeks a vice president of operations.

7. Rush University Medical Center in Chicago seeks an associate vice president of operations for its clinically integrated network Rush Health.

8. Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a vice president of pharmacy services/chief pharmacy officer.

9. Duke Health in Durham, N.C., seeks a vice president of hospital performance excellence.

10. Henry Ford Health System in Detroit seeks a vice president of transformation for the system's health plan.

