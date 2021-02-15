10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue (New York City)

2. University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

3. Northwest Florida Community Hospital (Chipley)

4. Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans)

5. Saint Vincent Hospital (Erie, Pa.)

6. Cedar Crest Hospital (Belton, Texas)

7. WVU Medicine (Morgantown), for insurance services

8. Texas Health Kaufman (Texas)

9. Cherry Hospital (Goldsboro, N.C.)

10. Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital (Paducah, Ky.)

