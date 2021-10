10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Northwest Health La Porte (Ind.) is seeking a CEO.

2. Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz., is seeking a CEO.

3. Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami is seeking a senior vice president and CEO.

4. Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, is seeking a CEO.

5. Red Bud (Ill.) Regional Hospital is seeking a CEO.

6. Bakersfield (Calif.) Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is seeking a CEO.

7. Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C., is seeking a CEO.

8. Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill., is seeking a CEO.

9. Banner Health (Phoenix) is seeking a CEO for Sterling (Colo.) Regional MedCenter.

10. Northwest Medical Center – Springdale (Ark.) is seeking a CEO.