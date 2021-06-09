10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.), for its Bay Area hospitals

2. Blake Medical Center (Bradenton, Fla.)

3. Curahealth Pittsburgh (Oakdale, Pa.)

4. Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus (El Paso, Texas)

5. Nevada (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

6. Dorminy Medical Center (Fitzgerald, Ga.)

7. Heritage Oaks Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.)

8. Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital

9. Medical Center Enterprise (Ala.)

10. Northwest Health La Porte (Ind.)