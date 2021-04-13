10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Northwest Health La Porte (Ind.)

2. Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

3. Arbour Hospital (Jamaica Plain, Mass.)

4. Merit Health Natchez (Miss.)

5. Ochsner Health System (New Orleans), for its health plan

6. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

7. MountainView Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces, N.M.)

8. Okeene (Okla.) Municipal Hospital

9. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital

10. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of City View (Fort Worth, Texas)

