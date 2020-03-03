10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Memorial Hospital of Texas County (Guymon, Okla.)

2. Jefferson Community Health & Life (Fairbury, Neb.)

3. Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.)

4. Forest View Hospital (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

5. MarinHealth Medical Center (Greenbrae, Calif.)

6. Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester, Ky.)

7. Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory, N.C.)

8. Flowers Hospital (Dothan, Ala.)

9. Contra Costa Regional Medical Center (Martinez, Calif.)

10. Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal, Utah)

