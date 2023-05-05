Texas Children's launches search for new president

Texas Children's Hospital is searching for a new president for the Houston-based organization.

The new president will report to Mark Wallace, who will remain CEO, according to a May 5 hospital news release.

Mr. Wallace has served as president and CEO of Texas Children's since 1989. He has served in a leadership role in the Texas Medical Center for 45 years.

"The board of trustees has witnessed firsthand the impact Mark has had and continues to have on the success of this vibrant and complex organization," Michael Linn, chair of the Texas Children's board of trustees, said in the hospital release. "While we would love for Mark to continue to serve as president and CEO of Texas Children's forever, we acknowledge that the next evolution in leadership needs to begin. We are grateful to have Mark continue to serve at the helm of Texas Children's as CEO."

Texas Children's is among the nation's largest pediatric hospitals and is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine.